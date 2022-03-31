Todd Boehly Consortium Confident in Size of Wealth to Compete for Chelsea Bid

he Todd Boehly consortium feel confident that the size of the wealth behind them runs 'at least as deep' as any other bid for Chelsea Football Club, with the addition of Clearlake Capital seen to be 'very significant'.

The LA Dodgers part owner and his consortium are into the final four after Raine Group named their shortlist of preferred bidders.

And now, according to the Athletic, they believe that the size of their finances is deep enough to compete with other bids as they look to purchase the Club from Roman Abramovich.

It was previously reported that California-based investment firm Clearlake Capital signed up to join the group looking to purchase Chelsea.

The firm have a reported $60 billion of assets under management and are the latest partners to join the consortium bid.

They are described as "the leader in providing direct access to the biggest sporting events on the planet".

Sources close to the bid believed that Boehly's consortium are now 'overfunded' as they have secured more capital than necessary to purchase Chelsea.

However, they still face competition from Chicago Cubs' owners the Ricketts family, who are backed by Ken Griffin.

Their offer was previously described as a 'bloclbuster' bid after joining the hedge fund billionaire.

The family have been looking for a big-name football side to purchase in recent years, most notably pursuing the purchase of Serie A side AC Milan in 2018 despite falling short in their efforts.

It has recently been reported that rival groups in the race to purchase Chelsea are said to be angry at supposed 'preferential treatment' from the Club towards the Ricketts family.

It remains to be seen as to who will win the race to buy the Club but Raine wish to get a deal done by the end of April, with Boehly's camp still confident of competing.

