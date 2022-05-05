Todd Boehly's consortium are confident of being successful in taking over Chelsea after meeting the government.

The American has entered exclusive talks with the club and is on track to become the next owner, succeeding Roman Abramovich.

As per Ben Jacobs, the group are now confident in being successful in their bid for Chelsea.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The journalist reported that sources at Raine Group, the merchant bank in charge of the sale, said that the talks with Boehly's group have been 'highly productive and no alternative options are being explored'.

Furthermore, sources close to Boehly have said that they remained calm and are confident that they will be named as the next owner of Chelsea.

The consortium were involved in meetings with government ministers, with the assistance of George Osborne as they prepare to takeover.

The latest reports have stated that Clearlake Capital are set to reduce their stake in Chelsea as part of Boehly's bid.

The report states that the private equity firm expected to own approximately 60% of Chelsea's shares if the consortium can strike a definitive agreement for their purchase.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The demand for an extra £500 million from Roman Abramovich led to Boehly and his co-investors injecting a majority of additional money themselves, one insider said.

The Boehly consortium was on track to purchase the club in recent days despite a late offer from Sir Jim Ratcliffe, bypassing the Raine sale process but not being considered.

This comes as their Premier League Owners and Directors Test has been completed ahead of the Chelsea sale.

It is now likely that two separate licences would ultimately be issued by the government.

One of these licences would be to to implement the transaction itself, and the other to release the proceeds of the sale, which is likely to go to a charity supporting victims of the war in Ukraine at Roman Abramovich's request.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube