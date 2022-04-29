Todd Boehly Consortium Leading Race to Buy Chelsea Ahead of Takeover

Todd Boehly's consortium are leading the race to buy Chelsea, with rival bidders believing they are 'in front' ahead of the takeover, according to reports.

Stephen Pagliuca's group and Sir Martin Broughton's group are also in the running to purchase Chelsea.

As per the Daily Mail, Boehly's consortium are the group believed to be leading the race.

IMAGO / PA Images

The report states that sources close to one of the rival parties have told Sportsmail that they believe Boehly’s bid is in front, heading into the final days of the process.

The other groups will not give up hope in their pursuit to succeed Roman Abramovich but it is looking evermore likely that Boehly's group will be named as the next owners of Chelsea.

The Swiss-American consortium is understood to be the bidder with the most accessible available cash, which strengthens his group’s offer.

This comes after Abramovich demanded an additional £500 million from the bidders as he wants an additional sum to be guaranteed by his successors to augment what would be one of the biggest charitable donations in British history.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

All three bidders remained in the auction process and were minded to agree to Mr Abramovich's request as the club and Raine must now make a decision on the final preferred bidder before submitting them to the government.

It was previously reported that the group were confident that they will be named as the preferred bidder in the coming days ahead of the takeover.

With the Ricketts family withdrawing their bid for the club, the Boehly-Wyss consortium were handed a boost in their pursuit for the club, with the Ricketts family previously believed to be frontrunners.

