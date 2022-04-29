Skip to main content

Todd Boehly Consortium Leading Race to Buy Chelsea Ahead of Takeover

Todd Boehly's consortium are leading the race to buy Chelsea, with rival bidders believing they are 'in front' ahead of the takeover, according to reports.

Stephen Pagliuca's group and Sir Martin Broughton's group are also in the running to purchase Chelsea.

As per the Daily Mail, Boehly's consortium are the group believed to be leading the race.

imago1011289570h (4)

The report states that sources close to one of the rival parties  have told Sportsmail that they believe Boehly’s bid is in front, heading into the final days of the process.

The other groups will not give up hope in their pursuit to succeed Roman Abramovich but it is looking evermore likely that Boehly's group will be named as the next owners of Chelsea.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Swiss-American consortium is understood to be the bidder with the most accessible available cash, which strengthens his group’s offer.

This comes after Abramovich demanded an additional £500 million from the bidders as he wants an additional sum to be guaranteed by his successors to augment what would be one of the biggest charitable donations in British history.

imago1011305893h

All three bidders remained in the auction process and were minded to agree to Mr Abramovich's request as the club and Raine must now make a decision on the final preferred bidder before submitting them to the government.

It was previously reported that the group were confident that they will be named as the preferred bidder in the coming days ahead of the takeover.

With the Ricketts family withdrawing their bid for the club, the Boehly-Wyss consortium were handed a boost in their pursuit for the club, with the Ricketts family previously believed to be frontrunners.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011289570h (4)
News

Raine Group Co-Founder Ravitch Believes Next Chelsea Owner is Buying Club 'for a Steal'

By Nick Emms30 minutes ago
imago1011630880h
News

'I Was Annoyed' - Tammy Abraham Reveals FA Cup Final Snub Was a 'Very Low Point'

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1011631491h
News

'Just to Put the Ball in' - Marcos Alonso Reveals What Chelsea Were Lacking Against Manchester United

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1011628628h
News

Thomas Tuchel Admits Chelsea Can Look Up to Cristiano Ronaldo After Man United Draw

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011631423h
News

'Still a Time of Adaptation' - Thomas Tuchel Believes Chelsea Attackers Will Become More Clinical

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1011628628h
News

Reece James Makes Honest Admission Regarding Wing-Back Role at Chelsea

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1011628000h
News

'Have to be Clinical' - Thomas Tuchel Believes Chelsea Lacked Determination in Draw Against Manchester United

By Rob Calcutt10 hours ago
imago1006938811h
News

'Needs to Finish on the Same Level He Started' - Thomas Tuchel Calls for Antonio Rudiger to Keep Going Despite Pending Departure

By Rob Calcutt11 hours ago