Report: Todd Boehly's Consortium Likely to Be Shortlisted By Raine for Chelsea Takeover

Todd Boehly's consortium is 'likely' to be included on Raine's shortlist to take over Chelsea, according to reports.

The part-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers is leading the consortium alongside Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss and business partner Jonathan Goldstein, who he he co-owns Cain International with.

Boehly's team will add Chelsea fans Daniel Finkelstein and Barbara Charone should their bid successful, with the pair becoming non-executive directors.

After an initial bid of between £2-2.5 billion for Chelsea, Boehly increased his offer and improved the proposal submitted to Raine, the American merchant bank overseeing the sale, just before the Friday's deadline.

All interested parties are now waiting to hear back from Raine over whether or not their bids have been successful enough to make the four man shortlist.

Many names have been touted as potential front-runners, and according to the Telegraph, the final shortlisted bidders is likely to include Boehly’s consortium.

So what happens next?

Once the bidders have been told who has been shortlist, which will be decided primarily by Chelsea, the selected four will be invited to make 'improved final offers' for the club.

They will then be reviewed, and a decision on who has won the race to be the preferred bidder could be decided in the second week of April.

Once Raine and Chelsea have selected their preferred bidder, they will go to the Government for approval to get a new licence to allow a sale to go ahead, before undergoing the final Premier League Owners' and Directors' Test to seal a takeover.

