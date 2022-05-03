Todd Boehly's consortium remain on track to complete the purchase of Chelsea Football Club, according to reports.

This comes after Sir Jim Ratcliffe made an 11th-hour bid to buy Chelsea, bypassing the process put in place by Raine Group.

Despite the disruption, Matt Law reports that Boehly's group are still on track to buy Chelsea.

He states that the Boehly group currently remain on track and are taking things step by step.

This comes as their Premier League Owners and Directors Test has been completed ahead of the Chelsea sale.

It is thought that the process will be relatively simple for Boehly's consortium now, who should pass the check with ease.

However, despite this both Sir Martin Broughton and Stephen Pagliuca's consortiums have been kept on standby and may be called upon if Boehly's group fails in their background checks.

It is now likely that two separate licences would ultimately be issued by the government.

One of these licences would be to to implement the transaction itself, and the other to release the proceeds of the sale, which is likely to go to a charity supporting victims of the war in Ukraine at Roman Abramovich's request.

The sale must be completed by May 31st, when Chelsea's licence which allows them to operate under Abramovich expires.

If not completed by then it has been reported that Chelsea could be prevented from playing in the Premier League and Europe next season if they do not complete a sale by the end of the month.

