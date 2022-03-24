Skip to main content
Todd Boehly Consortium Revealed as Preferred Bidder for Chelsea Takeover

A consortium led by Todd Boehly has been revealed as a preferred bidder for the takeover of Chelsea Football Club, according to reports. 

Current owner Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale just a week before he was sanctioned by the UK Government. 

Raine Group, who are overseeing the sale of the club, are to whittle down the number of bidders to a shortlist of who they think could be best suited to buy the club.

According to the Financial Times, the consortium led by Boehly has emerged as a frontrunner for the takeover of Chelsea.

They were one of the parties heavily linked with a bid for the World and European Champions, and they are also believed to have improved their offer amid last Friday's deadline.

As well as this, they are said to be confident in a purchase of the west London side, despite the sanctions imposed on Abramovich.

Furthermore, Boehly and his team believe they can get a takeover of the club completed in time for their next Premier League game, which is against Brentford on April 2.

As well as Boehly, the Ricketts family have emerged as a preferred bidder for the club as fans await the confirmed shortlist from Raine Group.

However the Saudi Media Group are not expected to be on said list, as well as New York Jets owner Woody Johnson, with both parties thought to have made big bids.

You can follow our live blog on the takeover shortlist here.

