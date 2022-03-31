Todd Boehly Consortium Want Chelsea to Compete With Real Madrid if Successful in Takeover Bid

Todd Boehly's consortium, who are one of the preferred buyers for Chelsea, want the Club to compete with Real Madrid and be seen as one of the biggest teams in the world.

The consortium, led by Boehly and Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss, was named amongs the preferred bidders on a shorltist by Raine Group.

Alongside the consortium is a consortium headed by Sir Martin Broughton as well as bids from the Rickett family and Stephen Pagliuca.

And now, Boehly's plans for Chelsea have been revealed as per the Athletic.

IMAGO / PA Images

The report states that Boehly's consortium as wanting to run Chelsea similarly to how the FSG run Liverpool. Boehly also has the desire to compete with Real Madrid, who are regarded as one of the biggest clubs in the world.

It is reported that Boehly is encouraged by the increased funds that foreign media rights could bring.

He is adamant there is a huge market in the USA that Chelsea have not tapped into as of yet.

Furthermore, he would look to improve Stamford Bridge in order to compete with the biggest clubs in the world. This is seen as a major factor in the sale.

IMAGO / PA Images

This comes after it was revealed that Boehly is confident of the size of wealth in his consortium, believing it 'runs at least as deep' as any other bid on the shortlist.

It has recently been reported that rival groups in the race to purchase Chelsea are said to be angry at supposed 'preferential treatment' from the Club towards the Ricketts family.

However, it remains to be seen as to who the next owners of Chelsea will be, with Raine to make a final decision before the end of April.

