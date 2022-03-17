Todd Boehly Consortium Want to Be 'Pioneers' for Supporter Involvement if Successful With Chelsea Bid & Promise Fan Seats on Board

The Todd Boehly consortium have stated that they wish to be pioneers for supporter involvement in football if they are successful in their bid to buy Chelsea.

This comes after it was reported that the UK Government will not force a rule to include a 'golden share' rule on any prospective Chelsea buyers.

Sir Martin Broughton admitted he would bid for Chelsea and believes the fans should be a huge part of the Club going forward, with it previously unclear as to Boehly's stance.

However, as per Matt Law, the consortium now wish to be 'pioneers' for supporter involvement in football and have two Chelsea fans on the board if their bid is successful.

Boehly has added Danny Finkelstein, a lifelong Chelsea fan, to his consortium as they plan to take over.

This comes after reports stated that the consortium were still searching for partners, and now it appears these are non-financial ones.

Speaking on the bid from Boehly, Finkelstein backed the vision laid out by the consortium as he wrote: "They understand about data, and they understand about fans. I'm really excited about the plans for fan involvement which I believe in strongly.

"I want Chelsea to be pioneers. I'm passionate about Chelsea to the point of eccentricity. I want owners who will invest but are also insightful and use modern methods to keep our club at the top of the world. I believe Todd Boehly would be just such an owner."

Now, Boehly has come out to reveal that he wants his consortium to be the pioneers of fan ownership and will plan to have two Chelsea fans on the board if his party are successful in a bid for the Club.

It remains to be seen as to who will be successful in their bid to purchase Chelsea as the Friday deadline approaches.

