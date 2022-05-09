Todd Boehly has started to shape the Chelsea board for once the the takeover of the club is completed, according to reports.

The takeover is set to be formally wrapped up by the end of May which will see the Boehly-led consortium seal a £4.25 billion deal to purchase the Blues from Roman Abramovich.

He has already attended three matches at Stamford Bridge and was in attendance for the Women's title-winning match against Manchester United on Sunday afternoon at Kingsmeadow.

Boehly has been busy structuring and preparing for his imminent arrival. Meetings are being planned with current members of the club, including the managers over transfer plans which he plans to heavily back them with, with significant funds to be made available this summer.

Now the structure of the board has started to be shaped, with the Times confirming the details and shape-up.

Bruce Buck is set to remain as the chairman of the club, while director Marina Granovskaia is expected to stay, which will delight head coach Tuchel.

Boehly plans to be on the board alongside Daniel Finkelstein and Barbara Charone, both of whom will take up non-executive director roles.

However, Jonathan Goldstein will not join the board once the takeover is completed. He would rather work alongside Boehly instead of being in the boardroom for now due to his long affiliation with Tottenham Hotspur.

He will be focused on the Stamford Bridge redevelopment, with one source telling the Times: "This deal would not have happened without Jonathan."

