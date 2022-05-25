Todd Boehly 'Determined' to Help Get Chelsea Back to the Top of English Football

Todd Boehly is said to be 'determined' to help get Chelsea back to the top of English football once he arrives as the club's new owner.

An official announcement of the Blues' takeover by the American businessman is now set to be imminent, with the Premier League and UK Government approving the sale.

The club is therefore set to be under new ownership ahead of next season, just three months after being put up for sale by Roman Abramovich.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Evening Standard are reporting that Boehly, who is also the co-owner of the MLB side LA Dodgers, is keen to help take Chelsea 'to the summit of English football'.

He also wants to surpass the achievements gained during the Abramovich era, in which the Blues won a total of 21 trophies since he arrived in 2003.

It was revealed on Wednesday morning that the UK Government have issued the club a new license in order for them to complete the sale.

A statement from the Department of Culture, Media & Sport read: “Late last night the UK Government reached a position where we could issue a licence that permits the sale of Chelsea Football Club.

IMAGO / PA Images

"Following the sanctioning of Roman Abramovich, the Government has worked hard to ensure Chelsea Football Club has been able to continue to play football. But we have always been clear that the long-term future of the club could only be secured under a new owner.

“The steps today will secure the future of this important cultural asset and protect fans and the wider football community. We have been in discussions with relevant international."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube