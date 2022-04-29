Todd Boehly's consortium has entered exclusive talks to buy Chelsea, according to reports.

After final pitches were made this week at Stamford Bridge from the three consortiums to Chelsea officials in one last attempt to get ahead in the race.

A decision on the preferred bidder was expected this week and after Stephen Pagliuca's consortium were informed they would not be selected as the preferred bidder, Boehly's group have now entered exclusive talks to buy the club.

As per the Wall Street Journal, the other groups, Pagliuca as well as the Sir Martin Broughton consortium have been notified of the decision.

With Boehly entering exclusive talks, it appears they may have won the race from the final three shortlisted bidders.

However, Sir Jim Ratcliffe threw a spanner in the works on Friday afternoon after he confirmed he had made a £4.25 billion bid for Chelsea, submitting his offer to the Raine Group, the US merchant bank overseeing the sale, on Friday morning.

He said: "We put an offer in this morning. We are the only British bid. Our motives are simply to try and create a very fine club in London. We have no profit motive because we make our money in other ways."

No official comment has been made on whether Boehly or Broughton's camp have been successful or not as the takeover process takes one step closer to its end.

Once the preferred bidder has been fully confirmed, they will be taken to the Government for approval before undergoing the Premier League Owners' and Directors' Test.

Should they complete that without any problems, then a sale can be formally wrapped up to end the 19-year Roman Abramovich reign.

