Todd Boehly European Super League Verdict Could Boost Chelsea Bid

Todd Boehly, who is part of a consortium interested in buying Chelsea, has previously delivered a verdict on the European Super League that could boost his bid for the club. 

The Blues are still up for sale despite the recent sanctions imposed on current owner Roman Abramovich by the UK Government. 

Boehly is believed to be working alongside Hansorj Wyss in the hopes of making a purchase of the World and European Champions, and they are believed to be one of two parties known to the government who are serious contenders to takeover. 

imago1010479509h

Speaking in an interview Boehly commented on the collapse of the Super League as he said: “Frankly I think what was illustrated in the collapse of the Super league was the fact that this is all about the fans. 

"Whether you’re thinking about vivid seats and all the fans that we’re trying to service, or you're thinking about the Dodgers. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Basically, the fan is in the middle of all these business models and if you forget that then you forgot really why you set out in the first place.”

The Super League was proposed in April 2020, but it was quickly shut down amid backlash from fans not just of the teams involved, but from those outside too.

imago1006938816h

Despite the recent sanctions, Boehly and Wyss remain confident of buying Chelsea.

The club is still able to be sold if Abramovich allows the UK Government to take over the process of the sale.

Aside from the aforementioned consortium Nick Candy is also believed to still be interested in a purchase, with the British billionaire said to be a Chelsea fan.

