Todd Boehly Expected to Spend 'Significant Time' Outlining New Chelsea Era With Thomas Tuchel

Todd Boehly is set to spend 'significant time' with Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel to outline the club's future when he completes his takeover, according to reports.

The Premier League and UK Government have both given their approval for the Blues to be sold, with an announcement of its completion expected to be imminent. 

Boehly will complete his purchase of the club from Roman Abramovich, who put Chelsea up for sale at the beginning of March. 

As per the Telegraph, the American businessman will spend 'significant time' in the English capital to talk with Tuchel about the club's new era.

He is set to finalise the estimated £4.25 billion takeover of the west London side, ending Abramovich's 19 years at the helm as owner.

Boehly is also set to hand Thomas Tuchel a transfer budget of £200 million for the summer transfer window as a sign of backing from the outset, with Chelsea aiming to compete against Manchester City and Liverpool for the Premier League title.

He and his consortium also believe that the German boss is one of the 'very best' head coaches in football and are keen for his sole focus to be on matters on the pitch.

The UK Government have issued the club a new license in order for them to complete the takeover, having fast approached the May 31 deadline of their previous license after the sanctioning of Abramovich.

Nadine Dorris, who is the UK Secretary of State of the Department of Culture, Media & Sport, said: "We are satisfied the proceeds of the sale will not benefit Roman Abramovich or other sanctioned individuals.

"I want to thank everyone, especially officials who’ve worked tirelessly to keep the club playing and enable this sale, protecting fans and the wider football community."

