Todd Boehly Favourite to Replace Bruce Buck as Chelsea Chairman if He Departs After Transition Period

Todd Boehly is the most likely to chair Chelsea in Bruce Buck departs the club after a 'transitional period' under the new ownership.

It has been reported that Buck is set to remain as chairman of Chelsea, at least in a 'transitional period' until the owners are settled.

As per Ben Jacobs, Buck will stay on but if a change is eventually made, Boehly is most likely to become chairman.

Boehly plans to be on the board alongside Daniel Finkelstein and Barbara Charone, both of whom will take up non-executive director roles, but could become the chairman when or if Buck departs.

Furthermore, Jonathan Goldstein will not join the board once the takeover is completed. He would rather work alongside Boehly instead of being in the boardroom for now due to his long affiliation with Tottenham Hotspur.

The UK Government believe that Buck and Marina Granovskaia remaining at Chelsea long-term would be 'unsettling'. which could lead to Boehly deciding against offering the pair a role in the long-term, merely having them stay on for a short-term transitional period.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel previously admitted that he would like Granovskaia to remain at the club along with Petr Cech as they have a strong working relationship, with Boehly set to talk to the head coach in the coming weeks.

It is unclear if there would be any alternative candidates to take over as chairman from Buck, but it appears that Boehly would be the leading contender as of now.

