Todd Boehly Given Boost in Chelsea Takeover Race After Raine Stance Revealed

The consortium led by Todd Boehly has received a boost in their pursuit of buying Chelsea.

The part-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, is joined by Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss and British entrepreneur Jonathan Goldstein, who also co-founded Cain International with Boehly back in 2014.

Boehly has also been backed by California-based investment firm Clearlake Capital, who have a reported $60 billion of assets under their management.

They would also appoint Chelsea fans Daniel Finklestine and Barbara Charone as non-executive directors if their bid is successful.

imago1004286175h (1)

Boehly's team lodged their bid to Raine well before Friday's deadline, but revised and improved their offer and proposal just before the 9pm (UK) deadline. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Raine are currently reviewing all credible bids and hope to offer parties their decision and outcome of the offers by Tuesday (March 22)

Boehly's camp are confident, feeling they are able to get a deal in place to take over before Chelsea's next game on April 2 against Brentford in the Premier League

They face competition for the takeover, but they could be ahead in the race after the Standard revealed that contenders with experience of owning sports teams would be the preferred option. However, that did not rule out other bidders entirely.

imago1010561548h

Chelsea, the Premier League and the Government all want a swift sale and the Boehly camp believe they have everything in place, including the funds, to ensure they can finalise a takeover quickly, but with ease too. 

Just like their competitors, they now wait to see if their bid has made it to the next stage of the process.

imago1010787754h
