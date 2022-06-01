Skip to main content

Todd Boehly & Marina Granovskaia Spotted at Stamford Bridge for First Time Since £4.25 Billion Chelsea Takeover Was Confirmed

Todd Boehly and Marina Granovskaia were pictured arriving at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday afternoon as Chelsea continue to get to work under the new ownership.

The consortium led by Boehly and Clearlake Capital completed the £4.25 billion takeover of the Blues on Monday afternoon, putting an end to the 19-year reign of Roman Abramovich. 

And the American billionaire, who is expected to be in London heavily over the summer, was seen for the first time since the takeover was announced along with director Granovskaia as the pair arrived at the entrance of Chelsea's stadium. 

Supporters Abbie and Matthew posted photos on social media with Boehly and Granovskaia as they parked up outside reception on Wednesday. 

There is no doubt the pair will be heading inside the stadium to continue discussing plans and strategies for the club moving forward as they look to excel both on and off the pitch. 

Boehly offered a 100 percent commitment upon confirmation of the takeover to the club. 

He said earlier this week“We are honoured to become the new custodians of Chelsea Football Club.

"We’re all in – 100% -- every minute of every match. Our vision as owners is clear: we want to make the fans proud. Along with our commitment to developing the youth squad and acquiring the best talent, our plan of action is to invest in the Club for the long-term and build on Chelsea’s remarkable history of success.

"I personally want to thank ministers and officials in the British government, and the Premier League, for all their work in making this happen.”

Boehly, Clearlake and co are set to give manager Thomas Tuchel £200 million this summer in transfer funds to help rebuild the squad and replace the many departures which are expected.

