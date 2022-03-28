Todd Boehly-Hansjorg Wyss Consortium Yet to Make Improved Offer for Chelsea After Being Named on Raine Shortlist

The Todd Boehly-Hansjorg Wyss consortium have not yet increased their offer for Chelsea as the next round of negotiations will start next week.

This comes as Boehly and Wyss' consortium were named amongst four preferred bidders, alongside the Ricketts family, Stephen Pagliuca and Sir Martin Broughton's consortium.

As per Nicola Imfeld, the Swiss-American consortium is waiting for the next round of negotiations and have not yet increased their bid.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The journalist wrote: "The Swiss-American consortium around Hansjörg Wyss and Todd Boehly is waiting for the next round of negotiations. I‘m told that this won‘t happen until next week. They have not increased their offer to date."

This comes after Raine have informed the bidders of a April 18 deadline, when they will appraoch the UK Government for a licence to sell the Club.

It appears that the sale could be a record for a sports team, with bidders encouraged to increase their offers to over £2.5 billion.

IMAGO / PA Images

The consortium are into the next round, where the remaining parties must now prepare a presentation to show to the United Kingdom Government in an attempt to win their bid for Chelsea to take over from Roman Abramovich.

It remains to be seen as to who will be successful in the hunt for the Blues but Raine have now confirmed the process is moving as planned, with preferred bidders already informed of their success before being handed the opportunity to improve their bids.

