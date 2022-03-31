Skip to main content
Todd Boehly Highlights Ability to Spend Wisely as Reason Why He is in Contention to Takeover Chelsea

Prospective buyer Todd Boehly has highlighted his ability to spend wisely as a reason as to why he is in contention to takeover Chelsea Football Club. 

Current owner Roman Abramovich put the west London side up for sale at the beginning of March, with a number of interested parties submitting bids for the club. 

One of those in the race for a successful acquisition is a consortium led by Boehly, with the merchant bank Raine Group overseeing the sale.

imago1010482573h (3)

According to the Evening Standard, Boehly believes that his ability to use and spend money wisely is a reason as to why he is such a 'strong candidate' to buy the club.

He is already the co-owner of the MLB team LA Dodgers, who are said to be one of the 'super powers' in American baseball.

They are known to have spent their money intelligently, thus allowing them to become very successful in MLB.

Boehly will also look to use data 'at the heart of his Chelsea revolution' as well as making the most of their youth talent, something that has already been key to their success in recent years.

imago1010479508h (3)

Conservative MP Greg Hands is said to have had a 'useful call' with representatives from Boehly's consortium over their plans for the club should they be successful in buying it.

The bidders are also believed to be confident in the size of their wealth behind their bid for the World and European Champions and can therefore compete with the other interested parties in the race for the club.

