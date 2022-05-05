Todd Boehly is poised to sign the first Chelsea contract on Friday as they look to finalise a takeover, according to reports.

After being named the preferred bidder by Chelsea and Raine, Boehly has used the exclusivity period to push on with the takeover worth over £4 billion.

The Premier League Owners' and Directors' Test was completed and outgoing owner Roman Abramovich has confirmed, via a spokesperson, that the Government will freeze the £1.6 billion loan following the sale to allow a takeover.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

And now that is imminent. The Telegraph report that Chelsea executives are now preparing of formally naming Boehly's group to Governments ministers in their request for an amended licence for a sale as they look to complete a takeover before May 31.

Boehly is poised to sign the first contract on Friday in the first steps to finalising and formalising a takeover of the Blues.

The purchase agreement is set to be signed which Chelsea hope will see the loan agreement quickly resolved with the Government. However, that has been reported to be likely agreed and it should not delay a deal.

IMAGO / Focus Images

A new era awaits as the takeover closes in over two months later after the club was put up for sale by Roman Abramovich on March 2.

It was claimed previously that an extra £500 million was added onto the asking price, something Abramovich denies, and now the Telegraph add that these negotiations were 'entirely based on future commitments for club spending'.

This will be music to Thomas Tuchel's ears who will hope to be backed this summer as they eye a Premier League title challenge next season.

It's almost done. Not yet, but almost. The ownership is changing. The Roman Abramovich era is coming to an end after 19 years. It's the start of the end.

