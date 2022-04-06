Todd Boehly in Attendance for Chelsea's Champions League Clash Against Real Madrid

Prospective buyer of Chelsea Football Club, Todd Boehly, is in attendance for their Champions League clash against Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

The Blues were put up for sale by current owner Roman Abramovich at the beginning of March, with many parties expressing an interest in a potential acquisition.

A consortium led by Boehly is said to be one of the parties heavily interested in the World and European Champions, with merchant bank Raine Group overseeing the sale of the club.

In a video from Sky Sports, Boehly was spotted walking into Stamford Bridge before kick-off against Madrid.

He was seen with a Chelsea scarf around his neck as the race for the purchase of the club continues.

It was previously reported that the American businessman, who also co-owns the LA Dodgers, was flying into London on Thursday, where he will have talks with club executives.

It is also believed that he will be having a meeting with Paul Canoville, Chelsea's first black player, with rival bidders the Ricketts family also previously speaking to the Blues legend.

IMAGO / PA Images

Both his consortium and the bid made by the Ricketts family are 'emerging' as the favourites to takeover the club.

His ability to spend money wisely is said to be one of the reasons as to why he is contention to purchase the club from Abramovich.

Chelsea will face Madrid in the last eight of the Champions League, with the second leg taking place at the Santiago Bernabeu next week as they look to retain their European crown.

