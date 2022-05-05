Todd Boehly-Led Group Closing in on Chelsea Takeover as Government Agree Handling of Debt

The Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital consortium are on the verge of finalising a takeover of Chelsea after the Government agreed to how the £1.6 billion debt will be handled, according to reports.

They are in a period of exclusivity as they look to wrap a deal to complete a takeover worth in excess of £4.25 billion for the current European and World champions.

The Premier League Owners' and Directors' Test has already been completed which now sees a takeover 'very close' to completion, as per Ben Jacobs.

Owner Roman Abramovich was claimed to be thinking about asking for his debt to be repaid, but has since rubbished all reports, and confirmed it will be frozen because it can't be legally written off due to the sanctions imposed on him by the UK Government.

"Mr Abramovich has not asked for any loan to be repaid to him – such suggestions are entirely false – as are suggestions that Mr Abramovich increased the price of the Club last minute," said a spokesperson for Abramovich.

"As part of Mr Abramovich’s objective to find a good custodian for Chelsea FC, he has however encouraged each bidder throughout this process to commit investing in the Club – including in the Academy, Women’s team, necessary redevelopment of the stadium as well as maintaining the work of Chelsea Foundation.

"Following sanctions and other restrictions imposed on Mr Abramovich by the UK since announcing that the Club would be sold, the loan has also become subject to EU sanctions, requiring additional approvals. That means that the funds will be frozen and subject to a legal procedure governed by authorities. These funds are still earmarked for the Foundation. The Government are aware of these restrictions as well as the legal implications."

And now it's been reported by Ben Jacobs that Boehly-Clearlake are happy with the plan which the Government has now agreed on regarding how the debt will be handled.

It now appears a formality the Chelsea sale which will see the club have new owners shortly, and a new era will begin at Stamford Bridge.

