Todd Boehly Offered Thomas Tuchel Players He Didn't Want At Chelsea

The transfer window just passed, despite its overwhelming success with regards to the names that arrived through the door and the money that was spent, the connection between Tuchel and Boehly was thin ice with Boehly trying to bring players to Chelsea that Tuchel didn't particularly want, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Upon Boehly's arrival at SW6, it was announced that Chelsea would be employing data analysts which would change the way the club viewed bringing in new names to Stamford Bridge.

The push of the owners to sign Everton's Anthony Gordon was led by the data analysts' research, but now it is believed that despite how much the rumours ramped up, Tuchel did not want the young winger.

Over time, Boehly had learnt that many of the senior players were not happy with Tuchel's tactics and the team's recent performances seemed to have proved that, with the style of play and the desire on the pitch nothing close to how it was looking at the start of the year.

Tuchel cuts a frustrated figure in the Chelsea dugout IMAGO / PA Images

Tuchel was also prepared to let Armando Broja leave despite Chelsea's need for a striker, so it was something both surprising and relieving that the club announced four days ago that Broja had penned a new six-year deal at Stamford Bridge.

This proved to be the final straw in terms of the pair's relationship as amongst these disagreements, Boehly and Tuchel had more or less stopped communicating.

Tuchel became frustrated with Boehly's way of work IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea fans will hope that if Graham Potter is appointed as the club's new manager, that him and Boehly can have their ideas aligned to achieve some more success, both domestically and in Europe.

