Todd Boehly 'on Course' to Complete Chelsea Takeover by May 31

Todd Boehly is 'on course' to complete his purchase of Chelsea Football Club by May 31, according to reports.

The American businessman has been the frontrunner to takeover the club from current owner Roman Abramovich since his offer was revealed to be the preferred bid from Raine Group.

Chelsea have been up for sale since the beginning of March but there is now an expectation that a deal will be completed in the coming weeks.

IMAGO / PA Images

Despite the recent fears that the sale of the Blues could be thrown into doubt, the Evening Standard is reporting that Boehly is still 'on course' to buy the west London side.

Concerns were raised by Government ministers on Monday about the structure of the sale and where the money would go.

However, sources for the Standard believe that the process of completing a takeover is still on course to be finalised, and it will be completed by the May 31 deadline.

This is the date in which the Government's special license for the club, as a result of the sanctions on Abramovich, will expire.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Boehly has already signed the agreement to buy the club, and it is said that the Premier League are confident that they will be able to complete their owners and directors' test in advance of the deadline.

The next step is for the Government to sign off on the deal, and then issue the club a new license in order for the sale to be completed.

Raine, the merchant bank who have been overseeing the sale, are also believed to be confident that the deal is on course for completion.

