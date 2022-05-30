Todd Boehly Outlines Chelsea Visions After Completing £4.25BN Takeover

Todd Boehly has outlined his vision after his consortium completed the purchase of Chelsea Football Club.

The sale was officially confirmed on Monday, as the Boehly-led group took ownership of Chelsea, succeeding Roman Abramovich.

Speaking to Chelsea's official website, Boehly outlined his vision for the club.

IMAGO / PA Images

Upon completion, he said: "We are honoured to become the new custodians of Chelsea Football Club.

“We’re all in – 100% -- every minute of every match. Our vision as owners is clear: we want to make the fans proud."

The American then continued to outline his vision for the club, discussing youth development, recruitment and on-the-field success/

"Along with our commitment to developing the youth squad and acquiring the best talent, our plan of action is to invest in the Club for the long-term and build on Chelsea’s remarkable history of success," he continued.

Boehly finalised by thanking individuals involved in the process as he gets ready for a busy summer ahead, working with Thomas Tuchel to rebuild Chelsea's squad.

IMAGO / PA Images

He concluded: "I personally want to thank ministers and officials in the British government, and the Premier League, for all their work in making this happen.”

Reports have stated that Boehly is keen for instant success as he wishes for the club to challenge with Manchester City and Liverpool for the Premier League in his first season in charge.

He is set also to back Tuchel with a transfer budget of around £200 million for the summer window, with the Blues now able to engage in transfer negotiations after restrictions have been lifted non the club.

Other reports have revealed that the American businessman wants to take the Blues 'to the summit of English football' in the hopes of bringing more success to the club.

