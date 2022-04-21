Todd Boehly Pictured at Stamford Bridge for Chelsea vs Arsenal After Submitting Takeover Bid

Chelsea bidder Todd Boehly was pictured at Stamford Bridge as the Blues fell to a 4-2 defeat at home to Arsenal.

Boehly submitted his final bid for the club on the April 14 deadline, alongside groups headed by Sir Martin Broughton and Stephen Pagliuca.

The Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner has now been pictured at Stamford Bridge for the first time since submitting his final bid.

The American was previously at Stamford Bridge for Chelsea's 3-1 loss to Real Madrid, whilst his rival bidder Pagliuca travelled to Southampton to see Thomas Tuchel's men win 6-0 on the south coast.

Boehly is now leading one of three parties left in the race, with the Ricketts family withdrawing their bid for the club and has been in England this week but it is unclear as to why.

He has recruited former Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne to advise on his bid for the club also.

Boehly added Daniel Finkelstein to his consortium in the early stages of the process and was pictured with the journalist at the match on Wednesday night.

Finkelstein confirmed the pair's attendance as he took to Twitter to joke: "The back of my head is now officially almost as bad as the front."

It remains to be seen whether the pair's group will be successful in their bid to buy Chelsea and take over from Roman Abramovich as a new owner is set to be in place by next month.

Raine are yet to name their preferred bidder as over the weekend, more information was given to bank after they went back to all three parties asking questions and seeking greater detail on some of their business plans and forecasts.

Thomas Tuchel had no update to give on Tuesday afternoon when asked about the ownership situation as he said: "From me, absolutely not. I am sorry.”

