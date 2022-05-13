Skip to main content

Todd Boehly Holds Positive Meetings With Chelsea Managers Thomas Tuchel & Emma Hayes

Thomas Tuchel and Emma Hayes both met soon-to-be new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly and both meetings were positive, according to reports.

Both managers had yet to meet the American billionaire as his consortium closed in on the takeover to buy Chelsea in a deal worth £4.25 billion. 

Boehly has attended both Men's and Women's games at Stamford Bridge and Kingsmeadow but hadn't met the people in charge of those sides. 

imago1011819713h

But the Times has now reported Tuchel and Hayes met with Boehly this week at their Cobham training ground, with both meeting being described as 'positive'.

Boehly took a keen interest in how the Women's team could compete in the Champions League next season, signifying his intentions and interest for the Blues. 

Hayes revealed to reporters about her meeting with Boehly and delivered a glowing verdict, offering reassurance to any individual who may have any concerns over the imminent takeover. 

She said: “I had lunch with Todd. He watched the girls train, had a really lovely couple of hours with him. (He was) delightful, really passionate, he’s just a normal down to earth guy, really passionate about Chelsea, loves Chelsea.

imago1011820169h

“He’s as ambitious as we are and it is a perfect fit. I saw him at one of the games he went to at Stamford Bridge but he was upstairs and I was downstairs!”

Both teams play at Wembley this weekend, the Men's on Saturday and Women on Sunday, in their respective FA Cup finals, which Boehly will likely be in attendance for as he watches on in the hope of glory. 

imago1010228971h
