Todd Boehly & Ricketts Family Investment Group Expected to Hand Golden Share to Chelsea Fans in Bid

Todd Boehly's consortium and the Ricketts Family Investment Group are both expected to hand Chelsea fans a 'golden share' in their final offers to Raine Group on April 14.

This comes as the two parties have been named in the final shortlist alongside Stephen Pagliuca and Sir Martin Broughton's consortium in the four man list.

As per Mail Sport, Boehly and the Ricketts Family Investment Group are expected to hand Chelsea fans a golden share.

IMAGO / PA Images

The two groups have indicated that they are prepared to guarantee supporters a veto on key decisions.

This includes changes to the Club's name, badge or colour of their home strip.

This comes after the decision to give Chelsea supporters a 'golden share' and additional representation when it comes to future decision making at the Club is at the discretion of the new owner as the UK Government did not impose the rule on any potential buyer.

IMAGO / Sportimage

However, a golden share in the club would meet a chief recommendation of the Government’s fan-led review.

Ken Griffin and Dan Gilbert, both involved in the Ricketts bid, have also spoken openly for the first time as they outlined their ambitions if they are successful in purchasing Chelsea.

Boehly's consortium have added LA Dodgers principal owner Mark Walter to their bid as the April 14 deadline approaches for final offers to be submitted to Raine Group.

The merchant bank will them choose a preferred bidder to submit for Government approval as the sale enters its closing stages ahead of a likely May takeover date.

