Todd Boehly is set to be named as Chelsea's controlling owner once the American-Swiss consortium's takeover is complete.

This comes after the group signed an agreement to take over from Roman Abramovich and have now been submitted for approval from the Premier League and UK Government.

As per Nick Purewal, Boehl will become the controlling owner of Chelsea once the takeover is complete.

This comes as no surprise as the American as present at Stamford Bridge, in a box, as Chelsea faced Wolves in Premier League action.

The report writes: "... Confidence in Boehly taking the controlling ownership role is understood to represent a major expression of faith in the prospective new Chelsea owner’s judgement."

Clearlake Capital co-founder Behdad Eghbali will work closely with Boehly and take an active role in making major financial decisions at Chelsea.

Despite Boehly being named as the controlling owner, Clearlake will take on a majority shareholding in the consortium.

Furthermore, Clearlake have 'thrown their weight' being Boehly to be the consortium's chief, highlighting their major faith in his judgement.

Mark Walter and Hansjorg Wyss, who are also involved in the consortium, will assume more supportive roles in the Chelsea ownership structure at Stamford Bridge.

The report further states that Jonathan Goldstein, the British property expert, is understood have played a central role in the Boehly consortium’s success in the race to buy Chelsea.

The American-Swiss consortium are preparing for their first transfer window at Chelsea, with much work needed to be done at the end of the season.

