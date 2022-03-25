Skip to main content
Todd Boehly & Sir Martin Broughton Consortiums Make Raine Shortlist for Chelsea Takeover

The consortiums led by Todd Boehly and Martin Broughton have made Raine's shortlist for the Chelsea takeover.

After a long wait as Raine, the American merchant bank overseeing the sale, went through all bids and started to whittle down to the final suitors. 

The rejections came through first which saw the likes of Saudi Media Group, Centricus and Woody Johnson all be unsuccessful.

imago1010479508h (3)

The wait went on for the successful bidders to make the next stage of the process and, as expected, both the Boehly and Broughton consortiums have been shortlisted to proceed.

As per the Telegraph, it is set to be a two-way battle between the two parties, with the Ricketts family still awaiting their fate. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Following racist emails which attracted fan backlash, the Chicago Cubs owners are expected to make the cut, awaiting confirmation, however they are believed to be behind those of Boehly and Broughton even if they are part of the confirmed shortlist.

imago1010482573h (2)

Boehly's consortium consists of Hansjorg Wyss, Jonathan Goldstein, Daniel Finkelstein and Barbara Charone. 

While the Broughton bid is backed by Lord Sebastian Coe, Joshua Harris, David Blitzer, as well as Wall Street investment banker Michael Klein and Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadive.

Now the wait is nearly finally over for all parties to have learned their fate. The final few parties are being consulted, and now it's a nervous wait for the Ricketts family to see if their bid has been successful or not. 

imago1010479507h
