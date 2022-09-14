Todd Boehly Speaks On The Idea Of A North Vs South Premier League All-Star Match

Todd Boehly has presented the concept of an All-Star Premier League match, with the idea that revenue from the game could help teams across the Football League.

Chelsea's American owner was present at the SALT Thought Leaders Group in New York yesterday and was keen to make his feelings known with regards to how England's top division could learn from American sports.

"Ultimately, I hope the Premier League takes a lesson from how American sports work.

"They should start to figure out why they don't do a tournament with the bottom four teams."

Boehly emphasised how he thinks the football pyramid could benefit from an All-Star game, citing the Major League baseball All-Star game that takes place in America, which this year raised a large amount of revenue over a two day period.

Baseball is one of the biggest sports in America IMAGO / Colorsport

"People are talking about more money for the pyramid; in the MLB All-Star game this year we made $200m from a Monday and a Tuesday.

"So we’re thinking we could do a North versus South All-Star game for the Premier League, for whatever the pyramid needed quite easily."

Newcastle's Allan Saint Maximin is a fan's favourite across the Premier League and would be seen as a top attraction for an All-Star game IMAGO / Colorsport

There has been mixed reaction to Boehly's proposed ideas, with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp not too keen on the idea.

"When he finds a date for that game, he can call me. In American sports, the players have four-month breaks. Does he want to bring the Harlem Globetrotters as well?

"Maybe he can explain that. I’m not sure people want to see that – United players, Liverpool players, City players, Everton players all together. It is not the national team."

Chief Football Writer for the Times Henry Winter also voiced his opinion yesterday evening, being unsure as to how the game could fit in with an already busy football calendar.

With football constantly looking to evolve, be it through the poorly received idea of the European Super League that collapsed through fan protests or notable changes on the pitch with the introduction of VAR, the possibility of a Premier League All-Star game that sees the league's best players come together at the end of the season may not be as bad an idea as initially thought.

