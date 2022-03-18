Skip to main content
Todd Boehly Tells Raine Group He Can Complete Chelsea Takeover Before Brentford Clash

Todd Boehly's consortium have told Raine Group that they can complete the purchase of Chelsea before the next Premier League match against Brentford.It was previously reported that Clearlake Capital have joined the consortium, who are now 'overfunded' and can more than afford to go ahead with the purchase.

The firm havve a reported $60 billion of assets under management and are the latest partners to join the consortium bid.

As per Matt Law, Boehly has told Raine Group that he believes he can complete the deal and his consortium would own Chelsea by the time they play Brentford.

imago1004286174h

Brentford face Chelsea on April 2, with the fans currently unable to purchase tickets due to sanctions against Roman Abramovich.

Chelsea are keen to fast track a sale to ensure sanctions are lifted and the Club can return to operate as normal.

Now, Boehly’s group made it clear that they have the funding and infrastructure in place to take charge of the club in time for Brentford’s visit to Stamford Bridge.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He believes his group can offer Chelsea immediate stability and certainty at a time when the Club are facing huge financial difficulties if a takeover is not completed quickly.

imago1010338757h (1)

It was reported that Boehly has already submitted the bid despite searching for further partners.

As well as adding Clearlake Capital, Boehly added Danny Finkelstein and Barbara Charone to his consortium as non-executive board directors.

Raine Group have stressed that they are keen for a quick takeover and a maximum of three parties will progress past Friday's deadline for offers to come in.

Boehly appears to be confident with his bid but Saudi Media Group have now also been encouraged to send their final bid to the merchant bank, with the two parties appearing to lead the race.

