Todd Boehly will fly to London on Thursday to hold talks with Chelsea executives, according to reports.

The LA Dodgers' co-owner saw his consortium have their bid accepted by Raine and Chelsea to make it onto the shortlist of four to make the next stage of the takeover process.

His group consists of Hansjorg Wyss and Jonathan Goldstein, the latter being based in London. While Daniel Finkelstein and Barbara Charone are part of the bid also and will become non-executives should they win the race to buy the club.

Talks have been held by the Ricketts Family Investment Group and Chelsea executives - Bruce Buck, Eugene Tenenbaum and Marina Granovskaia - after they flew to London for talks on Tuesday, which also saw Ken Griffin head to the capital.

Now the Times reports that Boehly will make the trip to London on Thursday to have his time with the executive team.

Hansjorg Wyss isn't expected to be in London, while it's reported that Boehly will attend on behalf of his consortium, making it unclear if Goldstein, Finkelstein and/or Charone will be in attendance.

Boehly's consortium have already revealed their Stamford Bridge redevelopment plans. Should their bid win, they will look to rebuild the ground stand by stand instead of knocking it all down and finding a temporary home.

They will be hoping to have positive talks with the Chelsea hierarchy ahead of Monday's (April 11) deadline for final bids and proposals. A preferred bidder will then be selected and taken to the Government for approval within a week.

