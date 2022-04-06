Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Todd Boehly to Fly to London to Hold Takeover Talks With Chelsea Executives

Todd Boehly will fly to London on Thursday to hold talks with Chelsea executives, according to reports.

The LA Dodgers' co-owner saw his consortium have their bid accepted by Raine and Chelsea to make it onto the shortlist of four to make the next stage of the takeover process.

His group consists of Hansjorg Wyss and Jonathan Goldstein, the latter being based in London. While Daniel Finkelstein and Barbara Charone are part of the bid also and will become non-executives should they win the race to buy the club.

imago1004286175h (2)

Talks have been held by the Ricketts Family Investment Group and Chelsea executives - Bruce Buck, Eugene Tenenbaum and Marina Granovskaia - after they flew to London for talks on Tuesday, which also saw Ken Griffin head to the capital. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Now the Times reports that Boehly will make the trip to London on Thursday to have his time with the executive team. 

Hansjorg Wyss isn't expected to be in London, while it's reported that Boehly will attend on behalf of his consortium, making it unclear if Goldstein, Finkelstein and/or Charone will be in attendance.  

imago1010567957h (1)

Boehly's consortium have already revealed their Stamford Bridge redevelopment plans. Should their bid win, they will look to rebuild the ground stand by stand instead of knocking it all down and finding a temporary home. 

They will be hoping to have positive talks with the Chelsea hierarchy ahead of Monday's (April 11) deadline for final bids and proposals. A preferred bidder will then be selected and taken to the Government for approval within a week. 

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011008685h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Three Things Chelsea Need to Quickly Learn From Brentford Defeat for Real Madrid

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1011020580h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Three Things Chelsea Need to Be Wary of vs Real Madrid

By Chadley Nagel1 hour ago
imago1010677623h (1)
News

Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Names Four Real Madrid Stars Who 'Carry' Carlo Ancelotti's Side

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010844855h
News

Thomas Tuchel Calls Upon Chelsea Fans for Better Atmosphere at Stamford Bridge Against Real Madrid

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1010647000h
News

Christian Pulisic Hails Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta for 'Positive Spark' He Brings

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1010647200h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic's European Excellence Could Return to Haunt Former Club Real Madrid

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1002914592h
News

Thomas Tuchel Defines Difficulty of Retaining Champions League Trophy Ahead of Real Madrid Clash

By Jago Hemming3 hours ago
imago1011088416h
News

Confirmed Real Madrid Squad to Face Chelsea in Champions League Quarter-Final at Stamford Bridge

By Nick Emms4 hours ago