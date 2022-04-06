Prospective buyer of Chelsea Football Club Todd Boehly is set to hold talks with Blues legend Paul Canoville ahead of his potential takeover of the west London club.

The Blues are still up for sale and are under a takeover process, with multiple parties said to have shown their interest in making an acquisition.

Boehly is leading one of the consortiums who are said to have made the shortlist made by Raine Group, who are the merchant bank overseeing the sale of the World and European Champions.

IMAGO / PA Images

According to Nizaar Kinsella, the American businessman is set to have a meeting with Canoville, who is the club's first ever black player.

He will also meet with directors and club supporters as he looks to have the strongest bid to buy the west London side.

The Boehly led consortium is believed to be one of the frontrunners to win the race to buy Chelsea, alongside the Ricketts family.

The latter group have also held talks with Canoville in recent weeks, although such talks caused backlash from other parties involved in the takeover race.

IMAGO / PA Images

A meeting between the two was organised and also attended by Chelsea Chairman Bruce Buck, with rival bidders believing that the Ricketts family were being shown 'preferential treatment'.

However Raine Group are said to have had 'no issues' with such a meeting, with other parties also 'able to set up similar opportunities'.

It was previously revealed that Boehly will fly to London on Thursday to have talks with Chelsea executives.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube