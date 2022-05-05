Skip to main content

Todd Boehly 'Very Close' to Completion of Chelsea Takeover

Todd Boehly's consortium are close to completing their takeover of Chelsea Football Club, according to reports.

The American has entered exclusive talks with the club and is on track to become the next owner, succeeding Roman Abramovich ahead of the May 31st licence expiry.

The current licence means that Chelsea can only operate under the Russian's ownership until the end of May, with the new owners set to be in place soon.

As per Ben Jacobs, Boehly's consortium are confident of completing a takeover, which is said to be 'very close', after being in exclusive talks for nearly a week.

The journalist wrote: "Boehly-Clearlake takeover of Chelsea is now very close to completion. Raine sources tell me Wednesday talks were “highly productive and no alternative options are being explored.”Sources within Boehly-Clearlake say they’ve remained “calm” and are confident they will own."

The Boehly consortium was on track to purchase the club in recent days despite a late offer from Sir Jim Ratcliffe, bypassing the Raine sale process but not being considered.

This comes as their Premier League Owners and Directors Test has been completed ahead of the Chelsea sale.

The latest reports have stated that Clearlake Capital are set to reduce their stake in Chelsea as part of Boehly's bid.

The report states that the private equity firm expected to own approximately 60% of Chelsea's shares if the consortium can strike a definitive agreement for their purchase.

It remains to be seen as to when an announcement will be made but it appears that the American-Swiss consortium will become the new owners.

