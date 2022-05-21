Skip to main content

Todd Boehly Wants to Strengthen Chelsea Squad Amid Pending Completion of Takeover

Todd Boehly is said to want to strengthen the Chelsea squad 'significantly' during the summer transfer window amid the pending completion of his takeover. 

The American businessman is set to complete the purchase of the west London side from current owner Roman Abramovich within the coming weeks, ending the latter's 19 year stint at the helm. 

With the season now approaching its conclusion, Chelsea will be looking ahead to the summer as they look to strengthen for the next campaign. 

As per John Cross, Boehly wants to make 'two marquee signings' when he officially arrives at the club in the summer.

He is also keen to 'strengthen the squad significantly' to help keep the club competitive under manager Thomas Tuchel.

With the likes of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen departing the reigning World and European Champions at the end of the season, the club will likely be looking to sign new players for their defence during the transfer window.

Boehly wants to 'make an impression' when he takes over the club in the coming weeks, with the Blues keen to compete on various fronts once again.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel revealed earlier in the week that he has already met with Boehly ahead of the takeover, as he said: "We had lunch together but it was in a room with everybody like players and staff. It was friendly and open, a very informal meeting over lunch for half an hour or 40 minutes. We didn’t go into details.

"It was not the moment, only to get a feeling and say hello. We talked more about baseball but when the moment is right, we will share our opinions in more detail in the next weeks."

