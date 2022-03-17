Todd Boehly's Advisor Danny Finkstein Releases Statement & Has Previous Interest in Declan Rice Ahead of Chelsea Bid

Todd Boehly's newly appointed advisor Danny Finkstein has released a statement following reports that he has joined the Boehly-Wyss-Goldstein consortium to take over Chelsea.

It was earlier reported that Boehly added Finkstein to his consortium as they plan to take over at Chelsea.

This comes after reports stated that the consortium were still searching for partners, and now it appears these are non-financial ones.

And now, Finkstein has taken to social media to provide a statement. It has also been revealed that he has previously admitted interest in signing Declan Rice for Chelsea.

In a statement released on Twitter, he wrote: "I am delighted to be part of the Todd Boehly consortium seeking to buy Chelsea FC.

"I think this bid is like that goal Super Frank scored in injury time against Stoke City to win the game and all three points, when, with only three minutes of normal time left, we were about to lose. These are smart guys, who don't just have the money to invest, they get how to use it.

"They understand about data, and they understand about fans. I'm really excited about the plans for fan involvement which I believe in strongly. I want Chelsea to be pioneers. I'm passionate about Chelsea to the point of eccentricity. I want owners who will invest but are also insightful and use modern methods to keep our club at the top of the world. I believe Todd Boehly would be just such an owner.

"This is a bid from fervent sports fans, really successful backers of champions. Just look at the LA Dodgers, what they have invested and what they have won. Jonathan Goldstein is also a brilliant man and really knows his football. We'd be luck to have him. And as for Spurs? At Chelsea we sing songs for talented people who see the light and come to the Bridge.

"The bid knows who we are. It's proper Chels."

A tweet from Finkstein from back in 2015 has also been uncovered, with him expressing interest in purchasing West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice for Chelsea.

"West Ham have said they will only sell Declan Rice if Chelsea stump up 'Bank of England money'. I’m keen on buying Rice and luckily I have Professor Jonathan Haskel of the Bank’s monetary policy committee right here," he wrote.

Could Chelsea enter the market for the midfielder, who has constantly been linked with a return?

