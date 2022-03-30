Skip to main content
Todd Boehly's Consortium Begin Talks Over Redeveloping  Chelsea's Stamford Bridge Using Roman Abramovich's Former Project Developer

Todd Boehly's consortium, who are one of the preferred bidders for the purchase of Chelsea Football Club, have begun talks over the redevelopment of Stamford Bridge.

The party, headed by Boehly and Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss, have been named alongside Sir Martin Broughton's consortium, the Ricketts family and Stephen Pagliuca for the next stage of bidding.

According to the Evening Standard, Boehly's party have already begun talks over redeveloping Chelsea's stadium, consulting the former project director of Roman Abramovich's Stamford Bridge plans.

imago1010561548h (1)

David Hickey has been contacted by the consortium after he was heavily involved in Abramovich's vision for Chelsea's stadium redevelopment, which looked dead after he listed the Club for sale.

It is unclear as to whether Boehly's party would opt for the same, or similar, plans to that of Abramovich as he proposed a catherdral-style redevelopment of Stamford Bridge.

Furthermore, architect Janet Marie Smith has been consulted by Boehly's team as they hope to be named as the next owners of Chelsea by the end of April.

Smith has worked on several stadium renovations in America including the Boston Red Sox's Fenway Park and Atlanta's Olympic Stdaium, boasting a wealth of experience.

imago1004286174h (2)

She has also worked with Boehly in the past, making over £200 million worth of improvements to Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Jonathan Goldstein is part of the bid to purchase Chelsea and as a property developer boasts a wealth of experience and could be vital to any redevelopment of the Blues' current home.

This news comes after a binding agreement was put in place meaning the next owners of Chelsea have to invest a further £1 billion in the Club, with the redevelopment of Stamford Bridge a key factor.

imago1010805853h
