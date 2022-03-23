Todd Boehly's Consortium 'Expect' to Make Raine Group Shortlist to Purchase Chelsea

Todd Boehly's consortium expect to make the final shortlist drafted by Raine Group to purchase Chelsea, according to reports.

The part-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, is joined by Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss and British entrepreneur Jonathan Goldstein, who also co-founded Cain International with Boehly back in 2014.

Boehly has also been backed by California-based investment firm Clearlake Capital, who have a reported $60 billion of assets under their management.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

They would also appoint Chelsea fans Daniel Finklestine and Barbara Charone as non-executive directors if their bid is successful.

Boehly's team lodged their bid to Raine well before Friday's deadline, but revised and improved their offer and proposal just before the 9pm (UK) deadline.

And as per Telegraph Football, the consortium expect to make the shortlist drafted by Raine Group.

Boehly's camp are confident, feeling they are able to get a deal in place to take over before Chelsea's next game on April 2 against Brentford in the Premier League.

IMAGO / PA Images

All interested parties are now waiting to hear back from Raine over whether or not their bids have been successful enough to make the four man shortlist.

They were set to find out early this week but are yet to be told of the decision made by Raine, which is causing frustration amongst several parties.

Once the bidders have been told who has been shortlist, which will be decided primarily by Chelsea, the selected parties will be invited to make 'improved final offers' for the club.

They will then be reviewed, and a decision on who has won the race to be the preferred bidder could be decided in the second week of April.

It remains to be seen as to who will win the bid, but time will tell as to who has been successful with Raine expected to announce the shortlist in due course.

