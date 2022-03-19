Todd Boehly and his consortium made a late decision on Friday night to improve their bid to buy Chelsea, according to reports.

They had previously lodged an offer of between £2 billion and £2.5 billion well ahead of Friday's 9pm (UK) deadline which was set by Raine, the American merchant bank overseeing the sale.

With over 30 bids expected to have gone in, the Boehly group, backed by Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss and Boehly's partner Jonathan Goldstein, will face stiff competition in the bid to win the takeover race.

They also added Daniel Finkelstein and Barbara Charone to their team as non-executives if they are to win the bid.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Clearlake Capital, which has roughly $60 billion of assets under management, were also added to the consortium which sees the group now in a commanding position, having been 'overfunded' regarding securing enough capital to buy and run Chelsea.

They have planned well ahead of time and it gave them a chance to sit back and watch their bidding rivals lodge their offers to the Raine Group.

However, Raine want a quick and easy sale. They also warned that all bids could be considered 'best and final' with no room for negotiations.

This led to the Boehly group, as reported by the Telegraph, making a late move to improve their offer and lodge a fresh proposal to the American merchant bank on Friday minutes before the deadline.

The new bid remains unclear, however it's claims that the value of the bid has increased, which has offered more certainty over their proof of funds, as well as their hopes of ensuring a takeover is completed before Chelsea's Premier League match against Brentford on April 2.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube