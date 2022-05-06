Skip to main content

Todd Boehly's Consortium Signs Agreement to Buy Chelsea Football Club

Todd Boehly's consortium have signed the agreement to purchase Chelsea Football Club, according to reports.

This comes after the group were in a period of exclusive talks with Chelsea to finalise a deal.

As per Matt Law, the agreement has now been signed in a deal worth up to £4 billion which will see Boehly's group succeed Roman Abramovich at Chelsea.

The group have now been submitted for government approval after the week of intensive talks and will also need to be approved by the Premier League.

The Owners and Directors Test has already been completed by the Premier League, so it is thought that the League will approve the party with ease.

The signing of the purchase agreement is seen as the most significant step of the Chelsea sale process up til now and is the commitment that transfers the shares of the seller to the buyer.

Chelsea needed to be taken over by May 31, when the current operating licence which allows the Blues to operate under Abramovich expires.

New licences must now be approved by the government ahead of the sale as Boehly looks to have won the race for Chelsea.

The group agreed to a series of 'anti-Glazer' clauses that should ease concerns over the involvement of Clearlake Capital, an investment firm.

These clauses are thought to bar the group from paying dividends or management fees until 2032, prohibit the sale of any shares of Chelsea for 10 years and place strict limits on the level of debt they could take on.

Chelsea should have their new owner in place sooner rather than later as they prepare for the future under Boehly.

