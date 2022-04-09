Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Todd Boehly's Consortium Take Tour of Cobham as Chelsea Takeover Eyed

Todd Boehly's consortium have taken a tour of the Chelsea training facilities ahead of their potential takeover.

The consortium join The Ricketts Family Investment Group, Sir Martin Broughton's consortium and Stephen Pagliuca in making a bid for Chelsea.

Pictured by the Sun, Boehly's consortium were seen undergoing a tour of the Cobham facilities as the deadline for their bid to be submitted approaches.

imago0048565655h

There was a group of 20 people in suits as they overlooked the facilities, just days after Boehly was pictured at Chelsea's Champions League clash against Real Madrid.

However, the American, who is heading the consortium, was not amongst those pictured at the training complex.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The report continues to state that the Ricketts family have already visited Cobham and another bidder was expected to oversee the training ground on Friday.

The parties interested in Chelsea have seen the April 11 deadline for their final bids extended into 'late next week' as Raine will choose their preferred next owner and submit their proposal for Government approval.

imago1010567957h (1)

Boehly's consortium have added LA Dodgers principal owner Walter to their bid ahead of the submission deadline, adding further funding and sporting experience to their bid.

Previous reports stated that Boehly was already confident in the size of his wealth to compete in the bid to buy Chelsea, with Walter's role within the consortium not clear yet.

Raine Group will look to submit their preferred bidder to the Government by the end of the month, although a takeover could be delayed until May due to deadlines changing.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010620512h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Set Conor Gallagher Transfer Fee Amid Summer Interest

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1011116010h
News

Chelsea Learn Southampton Team News as Saints Trio Ruled Out for Premier League Fixture

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1011032429h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict on Chelsea's Top Four Chances in Premier League

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1011110974h
News

'Nothing Helps More' - Thomas Tuchel Believes Goals Will Help Solve Romelu Lukaku's Confidence Issues

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1011009561h
News

Full Chelsea Team News to Face Southampton - Two Doubtful as Callum Hudson-Odoi Sidelined

By Matt Debono3 hours ago
imago1011080023h
News

Chelsea Reject Crystal Palace's Request to Play Conor Gallagher in FA Cup Semi-Finals

By Matt Debono10 hours ago
imago1011110974h
News

Thomas Tuchel Provides Romelu Lukaku Injury Update Ahead of Southampton vs Chelsea

By Matt Debono11 hours ago
imago1011112224h
News

'Maybe That's Just Football' - Frank Lampard Opens up on Chelsea Sacking Amid Everton's Recent Poor Form

By Rob Calcutt11 hours ago