Todd Boehly's Consortium Take Tour of Cobham as Chelsea Takeover Eyed

Todd Boehly's consortium have taken a tour of the Chelsea training facilities ahead of their potential takeover.

The consortium join The Ricketts Family Investment Group, Sir Martin Broughton's consortium and Stephen Pagliuca in making a bid for Chelsea.

Pictured by the Sun, Boehly's consortium were seen undergoing a tour of the Cobham facilities as the deadline for their bid to be submitted approaches.

IMAGO / PA Images

There was a group of 20 people in suits as they overlooked the facilities, just days after Boehly was pictured at Chelsea's Champions League clash against Real Madrid.

However, the American, who is heading the consortium, was not amongst those pictured at the training complex.

The report continues to state that the Ricketts family have already visited Cobham and another bidder was expected to oversee the training ground on Friday.

The parties interested in Chelsea have seen the April 11 deadline for their final bids extended into 'late next week' as Raine will choose their preferred next owner and submit their proposal for Government approval.

IMAGO / PA Images

Boehly's consortium have added LA Dodgers principal owner Walter to their bid ahead of the submission deadline, adding further funding and sporting experience to their bid.

Previous reports stated that Boehly was already confident in the size of his wealth to compete in the bid to buy Chelsea, with Walter's role within the consortium not clear yet.

Raine Group will look to submit their preferred bidder to the Government by the end of the month, although a takeover could be delayed until May due to deadlines changing.



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube