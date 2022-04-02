Skip to main content
Tom Ricketts 'Looking Forward' to Meeting With Chelsea Groups as Takeover Bid Presses On

Tom Ricketts has issued a statement reassuring Chelsea supporters over his family's takeover bid for the club amid fan backlash.

The Ricketts family, along with hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin, are heading up a bid for Chelsea and made the Club and Raine's shortlist of four of preferred bidders. 

But following comments made in the past by family members, regarding race, religion and gender, their bid has been opposed by supporters, with the Chelsea Supporters' Trust the latest to come out to state on behalf of their members, that it wouldn't be in the best interests of the club to have the Ricketts as their new owners. 

Protests have been organised which saw Chelsea fans gather outside Stamford Bridge before their Premier League match against Brentford to voice their concerns and views.

Shortly after, Tom, who has met with several groups in London recently to address concerns, released another statement as they look forward to meeting more groups to showcase their plans, including putting diversity and inclusion at the heart of the Club. 

He said: "Over the past fortnight, our bid team has met with several supporter groups to explain our vision for Chelsea Football Club. In those meetings, and by letter to all groups, we have shared a set of specific commitment we will make to fans, if our bid is successful. 

"We believe these are far-reaching and certainly include an absolute commitment on the part of the Ricketts Family and the bid team to put diversity and inclusion at the heart of the club. 

"We look forward to more meetings - including with the Chelsea Supporters' Trust - over the coming days and to making a public reiteration of our values and commitments."

