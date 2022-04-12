Skip to main content
Tom Ricketts Praises Lord Bilimoria After Naming Him in Chelsea Bid

Tom Ricketts has heaped praise on Lord Karan Bilimoria after he joined the Ricketts Family Investment Group's bid to buy Chelsea.

This comes ahead of the April 14 deadline for final bids to be submitted from the shorltisted bidders; the Ricketts Family Investment Group, Todd Boehly's consortium, Sir Martin Broughton's consortium and Stephen Pagliuca.

Speaking, via Rob Harris, Tom Ricketts has hailed Bilimoria after joining the bid ahead of the deadline.

imago0154270785h

The chairman of Cobra beer was announced as part of the bid to purchase Chelsea involving the Ricketts Family Investment Group on Tuesday.

Speaking on the decision, Ricketts said: "We have always been clear that having local expertise and perspectives on our bid is vital. Given Lord Bilimoria’s unparalleled credentials and his love for Chelsea, he is the perfect addition to our team."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This comes after Bilimoria discussed the Ricketts family and praised their involvement with the Chicago Cubs.

imago0137574661h

"Tom Ricketts and the wider group have a proven track record of running successful sports teams and a strong vision for both the club and the local community," he said.

It was recently reported that the Ricketts Family Investment Group's bid has been well-received by the UK Government despite fan backlash.

Griffin and Gilbert, both involved in the Ricketts bid, have also spoken openly for the first time as they outlined their ambitions if they are successful in purchasing Chelsea.

The deadline for bids is Thursday 14 April as Raine Group look to name their preferred bidder by the end of April.

imago0137574661h
