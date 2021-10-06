Fikayo Tomori Settled at AC Milan After Leaving Chelsea

    • October 6, 2021
    Fikayo Tomori Makes AC Milan Admission After Leaving Chelsea

    Fikayo Tomori has admitted he feels settled in Italy after making the switch to join AC Milan on a permanent deal from Chelsea.

    The 23-year-old made his loan move permanent after signing a long-term contract at the San Siro in a deal worth around £25 million. 

    Tomori left in January after falling down the pecking order at Chelsea, a time which was 'difficult' for the central defender.

    He has gone on to flourish at the Rossoneri, making 31 appearances for the Italian side already.

    Tomori's impressive form in Italy has seen him called up to the England squad

    He has now put his time and exit at Chelsea behind him and is ready to show his qualities to Gareth Southgate to earn some minutes during the October internationals.

    "I think being here is a chance to impress, I want to show myself on the training pitch and if I get a chance to play, to do that," he told the media in an England press conference. 

    "I've just got to try and show my talent, what I can do on the pitch and I'm sure everything will happen how it is meant to happen.

    "At the tail-end of my time at Chelsea, I wasn't in the England squad so to go back in after going to Milan then something must have gone right. I have been really comfortable and welcome so it goes in tandem, they treat me well and I do what I need to do. Hopefully I can continue my form and bring it here as well. My goal is to carry on.

    "Milan are in really good shape in Serie A. We haven't done so well in the Champions League but I think we have played well.

    "It is only October with a lot of football to play but definitely with regards to Milan it is about challenging for the league and trying to get into the next round of the Champions League.

    "With England, I want to come to the next camp, the next one and the next one and try and stake my claim for the World Cup squad if we get there."

