Chelsea have been 'crying out' for a defender like Thiago Silva

Former Chelsea star Tony Cascarino has highlighted the positive impact that Thiago Silva has made on the Chelsea defensive line including young defender Reece James during the season so far.

The Brazilian has been a key part of the rejuvenated Chelsea back line in recent weeks, making 11 appearances for the Blues in all competitions.

(Photo by MIKE HEWITT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

However, Cascarino believes that Silva's had a particularly positive effect on Reece James during his time in west London, as a result of his leadership in the heart of the defensive line.

"I have been impressed by how Reece James has improved," wrote Cascarino in the Times.

“His attacking attributes were clear last year but when it came to choosing whether to stay back or surge forwards, the right back’s judgement was questionable.

(Photo by DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images)

“The defensive side of his game has come on in leaps and bounds and I am sure the arrival of Thiago Silva has helped.

“Chelsea have been crying out for an organiser at the back and (he) is looking more and more like the bargain of the season.”

The Blues have kept the joint most clean sheets in the Premier league this season with five, and look much more stable in comparison to the early problems Lampard had inherited from last season's open displays.

The 36-year-old was nominated for the UEFA Team of the Year recently, as his experienced displays for the Blues look set to continue throughout the Blues 2020/21 campaign.

