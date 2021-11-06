'Too Many Games' - Thomas Tuchel Gives Honest Assessment on November International Break

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel believes that there are too many games for his players as the Blues stars are set to travel for an international break for the third month in a row.

Tuchel's side have had several injuries to key players including N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Romelu Lukaku, Christian Pulisic and Timo Werner as they compete in several competitions this season.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash with Burnley, Tuchel discussed the international break.

IMAGO / Focus Images

He was asked about Arsene Wenger's proposal to limit the breaks to just 'one or two a season' and Tuchel was a fan of the idea as he revealed: “I think that is a brilliant idea. It’s brilliant if it is like this.

"There’s too many windows, too many competitions, too many games for the top players. That increases only quantity but not quality. We are always fighting for quality. The supporters, everybody wants top players on the pitch and it’s too much. Simple as that.”

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

However, this does not stop Chelsea players from having to travel this month as several country's face World Cup Qualifiers.

Surprisingly, Pulisic was called up by the USMNT for selection despite only playing a handful of minutes for Chelsea since returning whilst Mason Mount has not featured for Chelsea in the last two matches and was called up for England duty.

