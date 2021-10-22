    • October 22, 2021
    'Top Class' Chelsea can Deal Without Lukaku & Werner, Says Norwich Boss Farke

    Author:

    Norwich City manager Daniel Farke has declared that the fact that Chelsea are missing Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner for the Premier League clash on Saturday is not a positive for his side,.

    The German's side currently sit bottom of the Premier League and are yet to secure their first win since promotion last season.

    Speaking to Norwich City's official Twitter account, Farke discussed Chelsea's injury crisis.

    He said: "I don't think it's a positive when good players are out of the game. I hope Timo and Romelu can return soon. Chelsea always have a top class solution to come in, like Havertz for example."

    Kai Havertz will be looking to step up for the Blues in the absence of his teammates and Thomas Tuchel has weighed in on the role he can play.

    When asked about Havertz's ability as a false nine, Tuchel said: "You maybe call it a false nine, for me not so much because Kai is also very strong in the last line and behind it and arriving in the box. For me it is a big strength of him. When he plays a number nine we want this and he did against Malmo. So this is what we expect from him tomorrow."

    The Blues will be looking for Havertz to score yet again as they attempt to extend their league at the top of the table.

