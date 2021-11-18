'Top of the World - Cesar Azpilicueta Makes Roman Abramovich Chelsea Claim

Cesar Azpilicueta has hailed owner Roman Abramovich for taking Chelsea to the 'top of the world'.

Since Abramovich's arrival in west London in 2003, Chelsea have gone onto become one of the biggest clubs in the world. Dominating the Premier League, claiming European success and that continued in the 2020/21 season.

Chelsea, who made a bold decision mid-season to replace Frank Lampard with Thomas Tuchel, just like they did in 2012 prior to their Munich triumph, clinched more European success in May with their second Champions League title.

Abramovich has had to stay away from Stamford Bridge due to visa issues, however was in attendance at the Estadio do Dragao to watch his side go on to become victorious.

He came down pitch side at full time to join in with the celebrations and skipper Azpilicueta ensured the Blues owner had his chance to hold the trophy.

In their 'Porto Uncovered' series, Azpilicueta lauded Abramovich for his commitment to the club as he reflected on a special night for Chelsea.

“Mr Abramovich is the owner. I know how he lives for the club, I know how he has brought Chelsea to the top of the world. His commitment on and off the pitch, for the society and communities, is special. When he was there, it’s his trophy and we try to share it with him. It was very special.”

He added: “Being Champions of Europe is something that you can dream about but when you get the trophy it’s something I will always remember.”

“I was very happy to see that joy from everybody. From the whole group, the ones that were lucky to play, the ones that didn’t play, all the families.”

