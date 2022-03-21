Skip to main content
Tottenham Hotspur Boss Antonio Conte Makes Bold Admission on Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has made a bold admission on his former side Chelsea after his club's 3-1 win against West Ham United on Sunday. 

The Italian boss managed the west London side from 2016 to 2018, where he won the Premier League and FA Cup. 

He then joined Serie A outfit Inter Milan and won the title last season, before joining Spurs earlier on in the current campaign. 

imago1009370596h

Speaking to the media after his side's victory over the Hammers, via BBC Sport, Conte made an admission on his former club.

“There are four teams that in my opinion in England are better than the others – I am talking about Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"But if there is one of this four teams that fail in the season and miss to stay in one of the four places I think that now at this moment, Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham they need to be ready to try to stay until the end.

"Everything can happen especially in England. Last season Liverpool struggle a lot, now this season Manchester United struggle. We know at this moment Arsenal have a big advantage but at the same time we have a game here against Arsenal so we will see."

imago1009358964h

Chelsea have faced Spurs under the management of Conte three times this season, winning both of their Carabao Cup semi-final legs as well as beating them 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

The Blues will continue to compete on various fronts this season as they play Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals and Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-finals.

