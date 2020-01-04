Tottenham Hotspur 'have contacted representatives' of Chelsea star Willian

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly been in contact with the representatives of Chelsea star Willian this month.

The Brazilian has excelled under Frank Lampard this season at Chelsea, but the 31-year-old is attracting interest from his former boss at Stamford Bridge - Jose Mourinho.

According to journalist Ian McGarry, Spurs have enquired for the Brazilian and have made contact with his representatives.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast, McGarry said: "I think this is a sensible and logical move for Tottenham - they have contacted representatives of Willian, the Chelsea winger, who is now 31 and in the final six months of his contract at Stamford Bridge.

"There have been negotiations in terms of keeping him. I think Frank Lampard is relatively keen to have him re-sign, because he’s used him a lot this season and he has produced some exceptional performances.

"But, Willian wants security in terms of contract. He’s not willing to accept terms of a one-year extension. Chelsea follow a rule of over 30s only getting a one-year offer.

"Tottenham certainly provide at this moment in time a very viable option, and potentially a two-and-half-year contract.

"Remember Willian is a player Chelsea effectively stole from under the noses of Tottenham when he signed."

Back in 2013 when the Blues signed Willian from Anzhi Makhachkala, he was set for a move to Tottenham until Chelsea swooped in for him at the last moment to turn him into a Blue instead of a LilyWhite.

Willian's contract expires at the end of the season, and has been in contact with Chelsea over extending his deal, but no agreement has yet been made.

If Willian did make the unlikely move to north London, does he really hate Tottenham? Hugely unlikely.

